Ballast Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. 3,492,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

