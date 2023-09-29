Ballast Inc. Has $13.65 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.00. 956,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
