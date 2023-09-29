Ballast Inc. Has $13.65 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.00. 956,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.