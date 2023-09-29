Ballast Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VGT stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,671. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

