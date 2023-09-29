Ballast Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.58. 218,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,897. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

