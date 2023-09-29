Ballast Inc. Has $471,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

COP traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. 855,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.