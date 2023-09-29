Ballast Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.