Ballast Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

