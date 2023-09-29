Ballast Inc. Sells 550 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

