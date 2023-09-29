Ballast Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.83. The company had a trading volume of 201,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,729. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.13 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.