Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.52. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,174 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

