Bank of America Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $13.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

