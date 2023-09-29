Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$134.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$123.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$132.58.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at C$114.68 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.28.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.8920135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.