BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 31st

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BKU opened at $22.58 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.