BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

