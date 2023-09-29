Barclays Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $100.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

