Barclays Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $119.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

