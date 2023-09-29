Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.62) to GBX 464 ($5.67) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.74) to GBX 495 ($6.04) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.24) to GBX 493 ($6.02) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($6.66) to GBX 495 ($6.04) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $463.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

