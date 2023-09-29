Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.62. 12,255,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 15,676,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

