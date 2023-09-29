Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

