Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

