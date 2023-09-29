Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Trading Down 6.4%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.68 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.68 ($0.19). 701,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,123,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

Bens Creek Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.79.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

