Bitfarms’ (BITF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BITF. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.25. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 102.55%. Analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Bitfarms by 29.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bitfarms by 42.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 116.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

