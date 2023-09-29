BitShares (BTS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $540,058.24

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $27.44 million and $540,058.24 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001806 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,082,596 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.