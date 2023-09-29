BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.90 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 468.98%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

