Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.41 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

