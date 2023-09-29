Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,094,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after buying an additional 237,419 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $827,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 158,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

