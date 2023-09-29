Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.14. 282,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,024. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

