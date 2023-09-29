Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,701,836. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

