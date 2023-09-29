Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 158.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,555. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

