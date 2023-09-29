Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after buying an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,937,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.17. 60,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,679. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

