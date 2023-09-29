Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 151 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. 713,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

