Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 552 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. 570,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.54. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

