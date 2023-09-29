Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 854 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 3,273,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,592,004. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

