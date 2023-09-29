Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $13.22 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

