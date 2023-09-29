Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Holdings Lowered by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,755 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

