Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $533,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $430.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

