Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 876.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.