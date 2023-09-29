British Land’s (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($4.95) price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 414 ($5.06).

BLND stock opened at GBX 308.70 ($3.77) on Tuesday. British Land has a one year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -275.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.74), for a total value of £40,991.76 ($50,057.10). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). Insiders have bought 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,509,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

