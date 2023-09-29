Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Target Price at $62.17

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Black Hills Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BKH stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,300,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Black Hills by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

