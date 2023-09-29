Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $32.17

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

HARP stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

