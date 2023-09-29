Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $42.30

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of SRC opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 129.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

