Brokers Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $87.13 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

