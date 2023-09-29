Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 463.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

