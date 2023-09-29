Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $32.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 707,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 192,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

