Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.90.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,020,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.