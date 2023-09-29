Bruce Marson Acquires 33,741 Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marson purchased 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,936.68 ($60,980.19).

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

LON:SAA opened at GBX 143 ($1.75) on Friday. M&C Saatchi plc has a one year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.