Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BHLL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 145,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

