BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZFDW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

