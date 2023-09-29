Cable Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WF opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

