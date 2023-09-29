Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CSCO opened at $53.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

